Canton police officer resigns over ‘highly inappropriate’ social media post

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — A Canton police officer has reportedly resigned following the discovery of a highly inappropriate post on a social media account.

Today, Canton Police Chief Jack Angelo said in a statement that his department was made aware of the post late Tuesday. Had the officer not resigned, he would have been fired, Angelo said, as the post does not reflect the values of the department.

“The Canton Police Department condemns all forms of racism,” Angelo said in a statement. “Please do not judge all officers by the actions of one former police officer.”

The news comes in the wake of nationwide unrest following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. Floyd’s death was later ruled a homicide by a medical examiner.

Earlier this week, Canton police were seen walking and talking with locals who came out to protest in the city.

