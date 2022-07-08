CANTON, Ohio (WJW)- Canton Police are asking the public for information after a man was shot to death Thursday night.

Several calls to 911 reported gun fire in the 1800 block of 4th Street N.W.

According to police, when officers arrived they found 45 year-old Craig Blackshear unresponsive on the front porch of a home. Officials said Blackshear had been shot several times in the torso and legs. He was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact their detective bureau at 330-489-3144. Anonymous tips can also be made through Tip411 or Stark County Crime Stoppers.