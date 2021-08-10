Canton police make arrest in shooting death of elderly woman

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Canton police have made an arrest in connection to the shooting death of a 65-year-old woman.

Jenny Norris was found shot outside her home Belden Ave. on Saturday evening.

Norris died at the hospital.

Monday, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for a suspect in the case.

According to a press release from Canton police, detectives, along with members from the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, and the Stark County Metro Narcotics Unit arrested Javier Dante Blood, 22.

He was picked up at an apartment about 5 miles away in the 1600 block of 26th St. NE.

Blood faces a first-degree murder charge.

He’s being held in the Stark County Jail on a $1 million bond.

