CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – The Canton Police Department released pictures Thursday of a man who robbed a bank this week.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, at the Chase Bank at 1401 30th St. NW.

According to police, the suspect handed a note to the teller demanding cash. He then ran on foot toward 30th St. NW and Cromer Ave. NW.

The suspect was wearing a black Adidas tracksuit, red ball cap and a surgical mask.

The Canton police and the FBI are investigating the robbery. Anyone with information is asked to call Canton police at (330)489-3144.