Canton police look for gunman who shot two teens through window

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – The Canton Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday around 3:30 a.m.

Canton police say officers responded to the 2400 block of 8th St. NW for a report of a shooting.

Detectives say a suspect or suspects shot through the front window of a home, shooting two teenagers multiple times.

Both victims are being treated at the hospital.

Police say one of them, an 18-year-old, has life-threatening injuries.

A 16-year-old victim is expected to survive their injuries.

Canton police are asking for information.

If you can help, call (330)489-3144.