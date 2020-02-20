Canton police look for group who robbed teen with autism

CANTON (WJW)-The Canton Police Department is looking for 4 juveniles wanted for robbing and assaulting a teen with autism.

It happened Monday around 2:30 p.m. at Waterworks Park on Washington Blvd.

Police said the 18-year-old boy with autism was playing basketball when the suspects assaulted him and took his headphones. The suspects took off when a witness pulled their vehicle onto the court and honked their horn.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Canton Police Detective Shaffer, at (330) 438-4442.

Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411.