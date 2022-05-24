CANTON, Ohio (WJW)– Canton Police Chief John Gabbard is reminding residents about the city’s curfew as the school year comes to an end.

The last day for students in the Canton City School District and the Plain Local School District is Friday.

The curfew prohibits minors from being unsupervised in public from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 12:30 a.m. to 6 a.m. Friday through Saturday. There are exceptions for emergencies and board of education activities like sporting events.

The hours expand to 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day starting June 22.

“Safety is our top priority,” said Andrea Perry, director of public safety. “We fully understand the need for

children to enjoy their summer. With COVID, the last couple of years have been tough on everyone. However, officers have a duty to enforce the curfew. This is not a punitive measure. Parents along with the their children will be held accountable if found in violation.”