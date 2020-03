Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background.

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Canton police are investigating after a 43-year-old woman was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

According to the department, officers responded to the 2300 block of Harmont Avenue NE around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Upon arrival, they found the victim inside her 2009 Saturn Vue.

Anyone who may have information on the case is asked to call Canton police. You can remain anonymous.