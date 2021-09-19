Canton police investigating after 16-year-old boy fatally shot

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — After a shooting left one dead Saturday, Canton police are investigating and asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects.

Officers were called to the 400 block of WC Henderson Northeast around 4:45 p.m. Saturday after a shooting was reported, police said.

Upon arrival to the area, police said they found an empty, gunshot-damaged Ford Fusion parked along 4th Street Northeast that had previously been reported stolen. One of the car’s occupants, a 16-year-old boy, was reportedly found unresponsive in nearby grass. He was reportedly taken to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital but pronounced dead there after apparently being shot in the chest, police said.

Witnesses said that three males had exited the vehicle after it was parked. A minivan, red or maroon in color, had reportedly been seen shooting at the Ford before leaving the area.

Anyone who has any information regarding the incident is asked to call the Canton Police Detective Bureau, at 330-489-3144.