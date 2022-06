CANTON, Ohio (WJW)– The Canton Police Department is investigating after a person was shot Thursday afternoon.

It happened at a home on 13th Street NE shortly before 1 p.m.

Officers found the victim in an upstairs bedroom with a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was taken to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital, then Akron Children’s Hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

Canton police said detectives determined another person was handling a pistol when the victim was shot.