Canton police: Driver intentionally hit woman in middle of street

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Canton police are trying to identify a driver who intentionally struck a woman in the street and then fled the scene.

It happened in the 1900 block of 6th Street SW on Sunday at 8:47 p.m.

A witness called 911 and told the dispatcher, “Someone was just hit by a car. I think it was a hit-and-run, they’re in the middle of the road.”

The victim was rushed to the hospital by a life squad.

Police said their investigation revealed the 25-year-old woman and the hit-and-run driver were part of two groups of people involved in a dispute that quickly escalated.

“There was going to be a fight that was originated on one of the social media sites, where two carloads of individuals went to 6th Street SW in order to fight two other girls. Both carloads emptied and there seemed to be some pushing and shoving in the middle of the street. However, a fight did not ensue. The parties that came in the vehicles got back into their vehicles, and while leaving the area, one of the vehicles purposefully struck one of the victims,” Cpt. Dave Davis told FOX 8.

A surveillance camera captured video of the incident. It shows a car turning around in a driveway and then driving toward a group of people in the street.

After striking the 25-year-old woman, the driver sped away. The collision left the victim unconscious, and her loved ones made a series of frantic calls to 911.

“I need an ambulance right now. My girlfriend just got run over,” the victim’s boyfriend told the dispatcher.

Investigators said it appears the hit-and-run vehicle is a four-door, red Kia. They said it would more than likely have damage on the front end.

Investigators sayid no matter what role the victim played in the incident, the driver must be held accountable for his or her actions.

“Regardless of the fact that she was participating in the fight, she’s still a victim in this case because she was intentionally struck by a motor vehicle,” Davis said. “At this point, all we’re trying to do is identify all the participants that were involved in this and confer with the prosecutor’s office on what charges will be filed.”

Police said the victim was treated for her injuries and is now recovering at home.