Canton police asking for public’s help finding missing 13-year-old girl

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Canton police are looking for a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing.

According to the department, Morgan Randle was last seen in the 1900 block of Taft Ave. NE on Thursday.

She is 5’4″, weighs 110 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call police at 330-438-4442.

