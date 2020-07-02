CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Canton police are looking for a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing.
According to the department, Morgan Randle was last seen in the 1900 block of Taft Ave. NE on Thursday.
She is 5’4″, weighs 110 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information should call police at 330-438-4442.
Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below:
- Canton police asking for public’s help finding missing 13-year-old girl
- More federal child porn charges filed against former Strongsville priest
- Legendary broadcaster, Akron native Hugh Downs passes away at 99
- Ohio launches color-coded system for coronavirus risk in each county
- These are the five guidelines for reopening Ohio schools during coronavirus pandemic