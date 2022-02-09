Canton police asking for help searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run

Photo courtesy Canton police

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — After a man was struck by a vehicle Tuesday night, the Canton police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding the vehicle that fled from the scene (as seen in the photo above).

Police say a 64-year-old Canton man was crossing Tuscarawas Street West near Harrison Avenue around 7:20 p.m. when a car traveling westbound hit him without stopping.

The victim reportedly had life-threatening injuries following the incident, police said.

The Canton Police Department Traffic Bureau is now on the case and is asking anyone with information regarding the crash to call the communications department at 330-649-5800. Anonymous tips can also be made at Tip411, which people can sign up for at cantonohio.gov/police.