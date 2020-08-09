Canton police asking for help identifying man accused of aggravated robbery

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Canton police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of aggravated robbery.

According to the department, it happened at the Dollar General located at 915 Tuscarawas St. W.

No other details about the incident were made available.

Anyone with information should call the detective bureau at 330-438-4416 or by texting “CANTON” followed by your tip to 847411.

