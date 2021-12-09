Canton police arrest suspect in Goodwill threats

CANTON, Ohio (WJW)– Canton police arrested a suspect in the threats that shut down Goodwill stores across Northeast Ohio.

Giovanni Stanley, 29, of Canton, was charged with making terroristic threats and inducing panic, which are both felonies. He was taken to the Stark County Jail.

Officers were called to the Goodwill location on 9th Street Southwest in Canton Tuesday afternoon after an employee received two emails that threatened to “shoot up” the store, police said. Another location got a threatening phone call.

Goodwill said Stanley was an employee at the store on Atlantic Boulevard in Canton, where he worked as a donations processor since September.

“I think we all can breathe a collective sigh of relief that we have found answers, “ said Anne Richards, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Greater Cleveland and East Central Ohio. “Now we can begin to find our way back to a sense of normalcy and continue to do what we do best: Serve the needs of our community.”

On Wednesday, 22 stores and five donation centers throughout the area were closed while police and the FBI investigated the threats. All but the Stark County locations reopened Thursday.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information should call the detective bureau at 330-489-3144.