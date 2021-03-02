Canton police arrest suspect in beating of 85-year-old man

(Watch our coverage of this story from Monday in the video player above)

CANTON, Ohio (WJW)– The suspect wanted in the beating of an elderly man in Canton was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

Travonce R. Backie, 32, was taken into custody on 5th Street SE on warrants of attempted murder and felonious assault, Canton police said.

The victim, an 85-year-old retired steel worker, was involved in a crash on 8th Street NE Saturday evening while on his way to pick up his grandson. He said the driver of the other car assaulted him.

The victim suffered a broken jaw and other severe injuries, according to his wife. He’s now recovering at home.