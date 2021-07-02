Canton police arrest suspect in beating death

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – The Canton Police Department announced Friday officers have made an arrest in a homicide that happened back in April.

Police responded to the 600 block of Cleveland Ave. SW in reference to an unconscious man in his apartment on April 27, 2021.

That man was identified as Jeffrey Lotus, 60.

He was confirmed deceased with injuries to his head and body.

Police say detectives identified Michael Wells, 50, as a suspect.

Michael Wells, Courtesy: Stark County Jail

A warrant for first-degree murder was issued on July 1, according to police.

The suspect was arrested at police headquarters and booked into the Stark County Jail.

Wells’ bail was set at $500,000.

The investigation is still underway.

Police are asking for tips at (330)489-3144.