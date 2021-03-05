Canton police arrest men allegedly responsible for multiple car break-ins

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — On Friday, the Canton Police Department announced the arrest of two men they say are responsible for a number of car break-ins throughout the city.

“There were nearly 150 total that detectives and our patrol division were investigating. In some of the break-ins, property was stolen. In others, some were not,” said Lt. Dennis Garren.

20-year-old Christopher McKeown and 20-year-old Jose Bower Lara, both of Canton, are facing charges of felony grand theft.

“We had technology through Wi-Fiber, the company we use for video cameras and license plate readers. We were able to use those to get a location of the suspect vehicle,” said Garren.

Police say McKeown and Bower Lara hit multiple cars almost nightly over several weeks.

However, Garren says the two would pop up at sporadic locations, making it a difficult investigation.

“A lot of times, this is the type of thing that goes unsolved because there is not a lot of evidence. With our technology we were able to get enough,” said Garren.

McKeown and Bower Lara both remain behind bars in the Stark County Jail awaiting arraignment.

Canton police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to give them a call.