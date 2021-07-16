Canton parents plead not guilty to beating toddler to death with furniture

CANTON- A Canton couple accused of murdering their 17-month-old son by assaulting him with furniture pleaded not guilty to the charges in a Stark County courtroom Friday.

Mary Guarendi-Walker, 24, was found walking nude on the sidewalk outside her Maple Avenue in Canton back on May 17. When police arrived she told them her son had been murdered.

Authorities say the toddler was found underneath several pieces of large furniture and had suffered head and body trauma. Kevin Walker Junior was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Mary Guarendi-Walker

The child’s father, Kevin Walker, 29, also pleaded not guilty to murder charges in court Friday.

Kevin Walker

Mary Guarendi-Walker and Kevin Walker will be back in court on July 22.