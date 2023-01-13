NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that injured a police officer and involved a Canton City Police cruiser.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on 18th St. near the intersection of Myrtle Ave. NW.

According to a press release, Officer J.T. Hampton was operating the cruiser when it slid off the road and hit a tree while attempting to make a right turn.

Officer Hampton was not injured. The passenger, Officer M. Thomas, sustained minor injuries. Thomas was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation.

Police have not said if slick roads were a factor.