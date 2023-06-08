CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — A Canton police officer was grazed by a bullet in a shooting late Wednesday night, police sources confirmed to the FOX-8 I-Team.

The shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. at the northbound ramp from I-77 to Cleveland Ave. SW.

Sources told the I-Team that the suspect, who has not been identified, was involved in some sort of domestic incident and ran from officers. The suspect was seriously hurt when shots were fired. It’s not clear who fired the shots.

The Canton Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation were all on the scene of the shooting. There was a second scene believed to be connected to the shooting on 25th St. SW.

BCI agents did take a gun and several shell casings from the scene as evidence.

The identity and condition of the officer was not immediately known early Thursday morning.

Stay with FOX8.com and FOX-8 News for updates on this developing story.