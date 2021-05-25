Canton motorcyclist killed in crash with minivan

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – The Canton Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist.

Officers responded to a crash scene just after 8 p.m. Monday at 30th St. NW and Cleveland Ave.

According to police, officers found a motorcyclist trapped under a minivan.

The motorcyclist was unconscious.

The Canton Fire Department was able to get to the victim.

He was taken to the hospital where he died.

The victim has been identified as Tito Conner, 46, of Canton.

Police are still investigating what caused the crash.