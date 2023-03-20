CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – A Canton man is dead after he allegedly got into a fight with his girlfriend and then attacked a neighbor who stabbed him several times.

According to police, officers were called to the 1100 block of Walnut Avenue NE on Friday, March 17 at about 10:30 p.m. When they arrived they found Spencer Price, 36, had been stabbed in his face, neck, and chest.

Police say Price, who was unresponsive on the steps of the apartment building, was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

At the scene, police also say they found a female victim who had serious injuries to her face and head, including several teeth that were knocked out.

The female victim told police that Price was her boyfriend and that they were involved in a fight. The woman claims that after Price assaulted her, he tried to attack the neighbor and was stabbed by the neighbor.

The investigation is still ongoing. Police say the information will be presented to the Stark County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Canton Police Detective Bureau at (330) 489-3144.

Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 or the Stark County Crime Stoppers.