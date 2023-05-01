CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — After reportedly attempting to murder a woman in 2022, a Canton man was sentenced to prison Monday, the Stark County Common Pleas Court said.

The 24-year-old Lionell Blair III shot a woman multiple times last September. Although she did not die from her wounds, the extent of her injuries were not reported.

Judge Chryssa Hartnett sentenced the man at least 35 years in prison, without the ability to be released until then.

Here’s what Blair was convicted of:

1 count of attempted murder

2 counts of felonious assault

2 counts of having weapons under disability

firearm and repeat violent offender specifications affected all of these counts

“We are pleased with the Lionell Blair conviction and sentencing,” Stark County Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Stone said in a press release. “We want to send a clear message that there is no room for violence of this kind in our community.”