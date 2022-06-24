AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– A Canton man was sentenced to prison for fatally hitting a father and his young daughter with his car in Akron.

Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Susan Baker Ross sentenced 37-year-old Shawn Allen to life in prison for killing 43-year-old Horace Lee and Lee’s 21-month-old daughter, Azeria Tucker .

According to investigators, Allen and Lee got into a fight outside of a restaurant on East Exchange Street in Akron on July 12, 2020. Lee was with his daughter at the time.

After the altercation, investigators say Lee ran off while pushing his daughter in a stroller. Allen then chased after them and hit them with his car in a driveway on Crouse Street. Akron police said it was intentional.

They both died from their injuries.

“This was one of the worst cases we have ever had. Shawn Allen targeted Horace and his daughter and intentionally struck them with his SUV and killed them,” said Prosecutor Walsh. “Allen needs to spend the rest of his life in prison.”

On May 26, a Summit County jury found Allen guilty of three counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder and tampering with evidence.

Allen will be eligible for parole after serving 63 years.

He could’ve been sentenced to death in the case.