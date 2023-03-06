***Video above: Coverage from other arrests after Jan. 6 riots***

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – A Canton man was sentenced Monday for his involvement in the Capitol breach on Jan. 6, 2021.

John Douglas Wright was sentenced to four years and one month in prison, as well as a special assessment of $100.

According to court documents, Wright organized two charter buses, which he owns, to take about 100 people to D.C. and participate in the Capitol breach where rioters attempted to thwart the electoral certification of Joe Biden.

Court documents say Wright joined others in pushing against a metal barricade to break through the security perimeter. He then walked through the rotunda and smoked a cigarette while inside.

A Facebook live video was also posted from his personal account that day from inside the building. In the video, someone can be heard yelling, “Whose house? Our house!”

Investigators say Wright also made several posts on social media, like, “SAT ON NICE BENCH IN ROTUNDA AND HAD A SMOKE,” “YESTERDAY WAS A PRACTICE RUN,” and “I THINK WE NEED TO MAKE HOME VISITS.”

Wright was arrested on May 3, 2021.

He pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding back in August.