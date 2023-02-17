AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A man convicted of raping a young girl has been sentenced to life in prison.

Robert Yost, 69, of North Canton was sentenced Thursday.

Last month, a Summit County jury found Yost guilty of the following charges:

Four Counts of Rape – Felonies of the 1 st Degree

Degree Four Counts of Gross Sexual Imposition – Felonies of the 3rd Degree

In March of 2020, a young girl Yost knew reported she was sexually assaulted by him.

According to investigators, DNA evidence connected Yost to the assault.

An investigation found that Yost sexually assaulted the girl over a three-year period.

Yost will also have to register as a Tier III sex offender if released from prison.