OSHP investigating after Canton man killed in rollover crash on I-77

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A 52-year-old man died following a crash on I-77, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.

The Canton man was driving south on the interstate near mile post 96, when he lost control of his 2011 Dodge Caliber after he had tried to speed around traffic on the left berm, witnesses told troopers.

The man was reportedly thrown from the vehicle when it overturned, troopers said. He was taken to Aultman Hospital but died there due to his injuries, troopers said.

Troopers said the man was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, but that it was buckled behind his body. The crash is still under investigation, but troopers said that impairment is not expected to be a factor.

The interstate was closed down for nearly an hour and a half following the crash, but is back open.