NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a motorcycle driver.

The incident happened in Stark County on Whipple Avenue at 4th St. Northeast around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to OSHP, the driver of an Acura turned in front of a Suzuki driver.

The motorcycle hit the front of the car and the motorcyclist was ejected.

Robert Dennis, 64, of Canton, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

OSHP says drugs and alcohol are not suspect to be a factor in the crash.

The driver of the vehicle was not hurt.

OSHP says it’s the 8th fatal crash in Stark County this year.