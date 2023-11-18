SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a pedestrian who was killed early Saturday morning.

OSHP reports the crash happened around 12:15 a.m. on South Arlington Road north of East Warner Road.

OSHP reports a car headed northbound on South Arlington Road hit a man walking near the edge of the roadway.

OSHP identified the victim as Robert Thomas Eugene Amell, 46, of Canton.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No charges have been filed at this time, as the crash remains under investigation.