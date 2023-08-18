LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – A 51-year-old Canton man has died after the vehicle he was driving crossed over a median along I-77 and then cut across two lanes of oncoming traffic.

According to officials with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at about 6 p.m. on Aug. 17, near milepost 94.

Troopers say Gary Powell was heading northbound in a pick-up truck. He struck some small trees and a fence.

Powell was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to a press release.

The cause of the accident is under investigation. Officials say alcohol is not believed to be a factor and Powell was wearing a seatbelt.

The New Philadelphia State Highway Patrol Post is handling the investigation.