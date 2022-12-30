TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A Canton man has died after crashing into a disabled vehicle on the side of Interstate 77 in Tuscarawas County late Thursday night.

The fatal crash happened just before 11:50 p.m. on the southbound side of I-77 near the Bolivar exit, according to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A 2009 Honda Pilot SUV traveling southbound on I-77 went off the right side of the road and hit a disabled 2009 Lincoln MKZ on the west berm of the road. The Lincoln did have a driver sitting inside, the release said.

The driver of the Honda, a 38-year-old Canton man, was killed in the crash. The diver of the Lincoln, a 53-year-old Canton man, was taken to Mercy Hospital, the release said.

Drug impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to the release.

The 53-year-old man was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, the release said.

This crash still remains under investigation.