Canton man charged with sexual exploitation of children under 12; FBI searching for more possible victims

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The FBI has announced the arrest of William Aaron Doty, Jr., 33, in an investigation into child exploitation.

According to the FBI, the Canton man was communicating with at least four children under the age of 12 on Instagram.

The FBI says he made sexually explicit statements and solicited nude photos and videos under the username “d.beas22.”

The FBI says the investigation revealed that user also logged onto the same computer within a very short time to a Facebook account with the username Aaron Doty.

The IP address was from a university in Canton, where the FBI says William Aaron Doty, Jr. was employed.

The FBI says Doty admitted to investigators he has been using Instagram, Snapchat, and Likee for several years for the purpose of having young girls, age 8 and up, send him explicit content.

The FBI says in a press release Doty is also known to use the name “Davin.”

He faces charges involving sexual exploitation of children and several other related crimes.

The FBI is asking anyone with a minor that has had interactions with “d.beas22,” Davin, or William Aaron Doty Jr. to contact them at (216)622-6842.