PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers have charged a Canton man with operating under the influence – his 4th offense in 10 years.

Jordan Morris, was arrested after being stopped on Interstate 77 southbound in Plain Township in Stark County for a traffic violation, according to release from OSHP.

He was booked in the Stark County Jail on felony OVI charges and is set to appear in the Canton Municipal Court this week.