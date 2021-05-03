Canton man arrested, charged in Jan. 6 Capitol breach

**Related Video Above: Protestors storm the U.S. Capitol.**

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — A Canton man was arrested Monday for his suspected involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach, where rioters attempted to thwart the electoral certification of Joe Biden.

John Douglas Wright, who was in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, is accused of disorderly conduct, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building, obstruction of law enforcement along with making false statements to federal agents. He reportedly told federal agents he was not inside the Capitol building that day, despite strong evidence to the contrary.

Criminal complaint photo

In a newly-released criminal complaint, federal officials reportedly have four cooperating witnesses who claim they saw the 54-year-old man participating in the protest that day in various ways. There is also CCTV footage of a man wearing the exact same red Trump/Pence hoodie that Wright was wearing that day.

Photo via criminal complaint

A Facebook live video was also posted from his personal account that day from inside the building. In the video someone can be heard yelling, “Whose house? Our house!”

Wright was also identified in the photo below among those pushing a police barrier.

Photo via criminal complaint

Investigators gained access to Wright’s Facebook accounts through a search warrant on March 11 and said that multiple messages showed “his premeditated intent to assault law enforcement officers, breach the U.S. Capitol Building, commit violence on members of Congress, and participate in ‘war,'” the complaint said.

Read the whole criminal complaint right here.