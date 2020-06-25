Canton Hall of Fame game, enshrinement ceremony canceled

Editor’s Note: Watch the video above for a previous story on the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – The Pro Football Hall of Fame Game that was set to kick off the NFL preseason has been canceled.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce are rescheduling all events associated with the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival, as a public health precaution, according to a press release.

“The health and safety of our Hall of Famers, fans and volunteers who make Enshrinement Week so special remains our top priority. The Hall will honor the Centennial Class of 2020 next August, along with what promises to be an equally spectacular Class of 2021, as part of a multi-day celebration of football with an atmosphere that will deliver for fans ‘Twice the Fun in ’21.’” David Baker, president and CEO of the Pro Football Hall of Fame

ESPN’s Adam Schefter also tweeted about the cancellation Thursday morning.

The Dallas Cowboys-Pittsburgh Steelers preseason opener at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 6 is being canceled and the Hall of Fame's enshrinement ceremony on Aug. 8 is being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, league sources told ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 25, 2020

The Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers were scheduled to play Aug. 6 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, which holds 23,000 people. The enshrinement was scheduled for two days later.

The National Football League, the Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to postpone the teams’ 2020 Hall of Fame Game into 2021.

That matchup, which sold out in 22 minutes when tickets went on sale in March, now will be played on Thursday night, Aug. 5, 2021.

Gov. Mike DeWine had previously said he didn’t think the game would be able to be held with fans because of the ban on mass gatherings, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This marks the first time the NFL has had to cancel an event on its calendar because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans can keep their tickets for the 2020 Hall of Fame Game to get a seat in 2021 or apply for a refund.

“We believe postponing Enshrinement Week events in 2020 is the right way to honor our Enshrinees and their families properly, along with the other living Gold Jackets who want to come to Canton for this celebration,” Baker said. “We also believe next year promises to be the greatest gathering in football ever.”