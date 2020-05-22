1  of  5
Canton firefighters rescue kitten wedged inside an SUV

  • Photo courtesy Canton Fire Department
CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Canton firefighters worked hard today to rescue a kitten that had wedged itself inside of a car.

According to the Canton City Fire Department’s Facebook page, the owner of an SUV was driving on I-77 today when a strange meowing sound started up in the front of the vehicle. The driver pulled into the nearby fire station and asked the firefighters to help investigate.

After pulling apart the car’s bumper, the creature making all those meowing noises was discovered — a small, black cat.

