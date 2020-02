Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANTON, Ohio (WJW)-- Canton police and firefighters rescued a woman from the Nimishillen Creek Thursday evening.

A police report states the woman was spotted in the creek around 11:30 p.m.

Firefighters and police rushed to the scene. Police body camera video shows the first responders working together to save the woman.

The woman was taken to the hospital.

Officials say she is expected to be OK.