Canton Fire Department asking for public’s help in three suspected arson investigations

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Canton firefighters were called to another structure fire in the early hours of Wednesday morning (as seen in the photos above).

After putting that vacant two-story building fire out at 701 Rex Avenue Northeast, the Canton Fire Department is now asking for the public’s help in learning more about three days-worth of incidents in which arson is suspected.

Anyone with information about the recent fires occurring at Rex Avenue, 2206 13th Street Northeast (a commercial structure fire) and 723 Lawrence Road Northeast (also a vacant home) is asked to reach out to the department directly.

