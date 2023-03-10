CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — A Friday drug bust at a home along 18th Street Northeast turned up more than a pound of drugs, cash and firearms, authorities announced.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office Metro Narcotics Unit and the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force served a search warrant at the home in the 1300 block of 18th Street Northeast.

Investigators seized several ounces of heroin and cocaine, various pills, more than a pound of suspected methamphetamine, $5,000 in cash and firearms.

Heather Frenz, 32, of Canton, was arrested and charged with possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in heroin and trafficking in cocaine.

(Stark County Sheriff’s Office)

“Collaboration is key when it comes to keeping Stark County safe and this is yet another example of the success of these critical partnerships among law enforcement agencies,” Sheriff George Maier is quoted in the release. “We remain committed to ensuring these dangerous drugs are taken out of circulation and those responsible are held accountable.”

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to call deputies at 330-480-3800 or the Anonymous Crime Tip Line at 330-451-3937. Tips can also be sent via the sheriff’s office’s mobile app, found by searching “Stark Sheriff Ohio” on any smartphone app store.