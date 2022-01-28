Canton council members show support for family of man killed in officer-involved shooting

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Several Canton city council members have signed a letter, supporting the family of a man shot and killed by police while shooting his gun into the air minutes after the new year.

The letter also asks the community for patience while the investigation continues.

The officer involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave right after the incident. The investigation into what happened is being conducted by independent state BCI agents, but several city council members say they want to ensure that justice is served.

“They needed to know there was an investigation and that we will be looking at it closely to make sure that, you know, everything is done fairly,” said Canton Ward 4 councilwoman Chris Smith.

Smith created a letter to the community regarding the police-involved shooting that killed 46-year-old James Williams outside his home.

“I felt that the community needed to know what was really going on with the investigation. I wanted to publicly apologize and give my deepest sympathy to the Williams family,” Smith said.

Williams was shooting his gun into the air to ring in the new year when a Canton police officer arrived on scene and opened fire, shooting and killing the father of six through a wooden privacy fence in the family’s yard.

“It’s the first of the year, a celebratory shot in the air ended up with someone dead,” said Ward 2 councilwoman Brenda Kimbrough, who also signed the letter.

Five of the city’s 12 council members put their signature on it.

“The purpose of the letter is just to let the safety director and those know that we are concerned about how police investigations go and that we would like to hear clear and fair judgment done and that it will be done in a timely manner,” Kimbrough said.

The BCI will submit their findings to the Stark County prosecutor’s office.

According to the letter, the city lawmakers are not making a rush to judgment, but say they want the family and community know they are paying attention.

“Do you have confidence that BCI, an outside agency, will conduct this properly?” asked FOX 8 reporter Kevin Freeman.

“I’m praying that they will. I can’t say how confident I am,” responded Marquetta Williams, the victim’s widow.

Marquetta says she and her family still grieve and just want justice.

“I’m just still waiting for him to walk through the door, kids are waiting, but we know that’s not going to happen. The last 28 days has been rough,” she said.

“I have dreamed that he just walks through the door and says ‘surprise, I pranked you all,’ but then I wake up for school, he’s not there. Just terrible,” said Williams’ 9-year-old daughter, Ja’lia.

Neither the Canton Police Department nor BCI have commented about the case.

Marquetta says she wishes that all twelve council members had signed the letter.

The letter ends by saying if the officer is found to have committed wrongdoing, the council members expect and will demand quick and decisive action on the part of the city.