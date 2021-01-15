Canton City teacher gifts students with desks to help with virtual learning







CANTON (WJW) A Canton City School District teacher is being recognized for helping students in need during the pandemic.

According to the district’s Facebook page, John Huntsman noticed many students were lying on the floor or their beds while attending classes virtually from their homes.

He wanted students to have a dedicated spot that is more conducive to learning, so he decided to build them desks.

“These are crazy times, so if a simple thing like a desk can make them any less crazy for some of our kids, I’m going to try,” he said.”

So far, Huntsman has built 11 desks using his own money. Many of his colleagues have also donated chairs to go with the desks.

The district’s Facebook post stated John Huntsman is hoping to receive a grant approval from Home Depot.

If you want to donate to his cause for materials, contributions can be made to Crenshaw Academic Boosters at the CSE Credit Union.