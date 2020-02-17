Canton City School District expands free dinner program

CANTON, Ohio (WJW)– The Canton City School District is expanding its popular free dinner program.

It began in November with after-school activities, clubs and athletes at both McKinley campuses and the three middle schools. The district said staff serves about 450 students each night.

On Tuesday, the dinner program at the STEAMM Academy at Hartford will be available to all children who live in the district.

A spokeswoman for Canton City Schools said the funds used on the program can only go toward child nutrition.

“With the district seeking a levy on the March ballot, that will likely be a question that comes up. Our business manager Tad Ellsworth and our Superintendent Dr. Jeff Graham are very passionate about this important service because as we well know, kids who are hungry, cannot focus on school work,” the district said on Monday.

**In the video, below, see how a father is trying to help with students’ lunch debts**

Please enable Javascript to watch this video