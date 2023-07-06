CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Canton Harbor High School boasts that it delivers dreams for students.

Perhaps one, a four-day school week, will soon become a reality for the public charter schools’ 130 students.

The school reports it’s the first in the area to implement a four-day school week.

“I just want us to be creative and innovative,” said principal Steven Nichols. “I think that’s something that we need to do for our students to be successful.”

The “4 Plus 2” week is set to launch during the first week of school in August. It features a traditional week with the exception of Friday, where students will report for two hours for personalized instruction with teachers in subjects like reading and math, areas the school hopes to improve.

“We focus on students that are at risk of graduating at a traditional setting, so we give them an opportunity to come here and maybe find a pathway that will be a little faster, a way to suit their needs a little bit better,” said Nichols.

The principal believes the change will also help his staff of 19 avoid burnout and improve retention by creating a more collaborative environment.

“They can take that time, recharge their batteries, create creative engaging lessons, connect with parents and really give our students that opportunity to find success,” said Nichols. “There’s a big teacher shortage out there, so this helps us with making sure we are fully staffed during the week.”

Nichols said the change approved in February by the school’s volunteer school board will not increase the length of the school year or the school day, as the school will still exceed the state minimum instruction time.

The school has a higher percentage of students from a lower socio-economic background. Nichols said the shorter day on Friday will present students with the flexibility to earn extra income. Under the plan, students would be finished with instruction by 11 a.m. on Friday while teachers will work a full day.

“The world is constantly changing,” said Nichols. “The work environment is completely different than it was two, three years ago. So why not give them an opportunity to find a way to fit what the world‘s doing right now? To give them an opportunity to have a little bit of flexibility.”

FOX 8 was not able to connect with a student’s parent for their perspective on the issue by deadline. However, Nichols said he has not received complaints about the change.

He said it’s difficult to predict what type of challenges such a radical change could bring or if the much talked about concept could soon be implemented in other districts.

“I think it may help,” said Nichols. “I don’t know if it’s going to catch on nationally. We’ll see, only good things I think to come, though.”

The high school began operating in 2014 Nichols said and serves children ages 14 to 21 years old.