CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Canton Central Catholic High School is remembering a 16-year-old junior who was killed in a car crash in Lucas County.

According to police, a 2014 black Ford Fusion was heading westbound on US-24 in Maumee, Ohio when the vehicle went off the roadway, hitting a tree.

The driver, 16-year-old Jacob Brown, was killed in the crash. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Brown attended Central Catholic, where he played for the Crusader Boys soccer team.

In honor of him, the sectional tournament game against Loudonville was postponed to Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 6 p.m.

Brown and his family will be remembered before the game. Everyone who attends is asked to wear white.

A Thursday pep rally was canceled. Instead, the school district will be holding a prayer service.

Brown will also be honored before Thursday’s home football game against St. Thomas Aquinas.

“Our community is very sad to have to share the news of the loss of Jacob. Central Catholic is a small, close-knit community and his loss will be felt deeply by our Crusader family,” said principal David Oates. “Students, staff, and our families have been informed of his passing. We have our guidance counselors, campus minister, and President Father Donald King on hand to talk and pray with any student, staff member or family member who needs them. Please keep Jacob and his family in your prayers.”