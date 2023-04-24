CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – The Canton Center Mall was evacuated after a fire Sunday evening.

The Canton Fire Department was called to 4000 West Tuscarawas Street after a fire was reported in the maintenance area of Canton Center Mall around 6:15 p.m., according to a release from the City of Canton.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, the building was immediately evacuated and the fire was quickly extinguished, the release said.

The building was ventilated and a restoration company was called to secure the building and begin repairs.

No known injuries were reported, according to the release.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Canton Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau.