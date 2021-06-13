Canton brothers’ lemonade stand raises $2,000 for families battling cancer

Photo courtesy Megan McAfee

CANTON (WJW) — Brothers CJ and Cree want local families affected by cancer to know that they are not alone. So the two Canton kids set up a lemonade stand Saturday to raise funds for the Little Pink Ribbon Girl Foundation, which works with those battling the disease in Stark County.

As seen in the photos above, the 9-year-old and 7-year-old did more than set up a Charlie Brown-style stand on their front lawn, they took the fully-fledged idea to The Uniform Guy parking lot at 1910 Whipple Avenue with the help of their family. Along with lemonade, they also sold hot dogs and cookies.

The boys’ mother Megan McAfee said the two raised $2,000, and are also donating $200 in their own tips to the foundation.

“We are so appreciative of the community’s support and showing these two little boys that their acts of service make a difference in their community,” McAfee said in a statement.