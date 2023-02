(WJW) – Nearly everyone has an occasional sleepless night. But for many, a good night’s rest can feel impossible.

Insomnia is believed to affect about half of adults, according to the Cleveland Clinic. That’s why sleep aids, prescription and over-the-counter, are so popular.

But there’s important information to know about their effects on you. FOX 8’s Jazmin Bailey went to the experts to find out what you need to know.

Watch the story in the video above.