SALEM, Ohio (WJW) – Canning Creations, a Northeast Ohio Company, has issued a recall of all of its products.

Products being recalled include soups, dips, mustards and pickled products that were available at local vendors from May 19, 2021, through September 14, 2023, according to a press release from Canning Creations.

According to the release, the products are being recalled due to being produced without inspection, which was found during a routine inspection by the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

The company says there have not yet been reports of any illnesses, but, “Individuals exhibiting signs or symptoms of food-borne illness should contact a physician immediately.”

Products were being sold in-store at the Salem location and at various events by Canning Creations. Products were also sold at JG South Town Market in Medina and Firestone Farmers Market in Akron, according to the release.

Anyone who bought Canning Creations products between May 19, 2021, and September 14, 2023, is asked to throw them away or return them to Canning Creations located at 1329 Ridgewood Dr. in Salem for a refund.