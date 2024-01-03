**Related Video Above: Exotic tick infestation was reportedly spreading in Ohio in November.**

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJW) — An invasive kind of tree frog known to sometimes eat other tree frogs has been spotted in Georgia, the state’s department of natural resources reported.

The Cuban tree frog — which according to the University of Georgia, usually resides in Cuba, the Caymans and the Bahamas — has not only invaded Georgia, it’s also been seen in Florida (where it’s been for decades), Louisiana and Tennessee.

This photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, a Cuban treefrog in New Orleans, where the non-native frogs have established the first population on the U.S. mainland outside Florida. Invasive treefrogs have established themselves in New Orleans, probably arriving on palm trees from Florida that were planted in the Audubon Zoo. The U.S. Geological Survey says the zoo and a neighboring park have the first established population of Cuban treefrogs on the U.S. mainland outside Florida, where they’ve been multiplying at least since the 1950s. (Brad Glorioso/U.S. Geological Survey via AP)

The carnivorous frog causes trouble in local ecosystems as it’s not picky about what it eats, Daniel Sollenberger, a biologist with Georgia DNR told the Augusta Chronicle.

“They can get three times the size of our next largest native tree frog, which is the barking tree frog,” Sollenberger said. “They start out small, but they can quickly grow as big as your hand.”

Scientists believe the creatures, which can be brown, gray, green or white, are moving around to other states (although none have been reported in Ohio, as they’re not fans of freezing temps) by hitching rides on vehicles transporting nursery plants. They eat insects, some smaller tree frogs and “anything they can fit in their mouth,” Sollenberger said.

“If we want to have some native wildlife left in our yards, this could be a problem,” Sollenberger said in the Augusta Chronicle article.

Those who believe they have the frogs in their yards are asked to call DNR in their area. Homeowners are advised to remove any standing water from their yards to keep them out.